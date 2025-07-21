Death toll from violence in Sweida rises to more than 1,260

The violence in Syria's Sweida province (south) has left more than 1,260 dead before a cease-fire took effect Sunday, according to an updated toll published Monday by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

The NGO said it has documented new deaths that occurred before the truce began. Among the dead are 505 Druze fighters and 298 Druze civilians, including 194 who were "summarily executed by members of the Defense and Interior Ministries." The toll also includes 408 members of government security forces and 35 Sunni Bedouins, including three civilians "summarily executed by Druze fighters." Fifteen government soldiers were also killed in Israeli strikes, according to SOHR.