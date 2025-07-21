Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
UKRAINE

UK sanctions 135 oil tankers of Russia's shadow fleet


AFP / By AFP, 21 July 2025 19:05

Britain on Monday slapped sanctions on 135 oil tankers in Russia's shadow fleet, in a bid to disrupt the flow of money helping Moscow fund the war in Ukraine.

Two entities involved in shipping were also sanctioned as part of the crackdown on a fleet "responsible for illicitly carrying $24 billion worth of cargo since the start of 2024," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Security analysts say Russia is secretly operating a hundreds of vessels, seeking to dodge the sanctions Western nations have imposed on its oil exports over the war in Ukraine.

