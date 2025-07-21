War in Gaza 'must end now': UK and 24 nations in joint plea

Britain and 24 Western allies including Australia, Canada, France and Italy, said in a joint statement Monday the war in Gaza "must end now", arguing civilians' suffering had "reached new depths".
"We urge the parties and the international community to unite in a common effort to bring this terrible conflict to an end, through an immediate, unconditional and permanent cease-fire," the grouping added in the communique.
