Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

FOCUS

After war with Israel, Iran seeks to strengthen ties with China and Russia

The Islamic Republic is struggling to solicit its allies for advanced military equipment deliveries.

L'OLJ / By Tatiana KROTOFF, 21 July 2025 17:38

Lire cet article en Français
After war with Israel, Iran seeks to strengthen ties with China and Russia

(From left to right) Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, Kazakh Dauren Kossanov, Chinese Dong Jun, Kyrgyz Ruslan Mukambetov, Pakistani Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and Russian Andrei Belousov, at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Qingdao (China), June 26, 2025. (Credit: Pedro PARDO/AFP)

After the war comes the push to strengthen partnerships. At least, that is Iran’s hope as it reels from the 12-day war sparked by Israel’s "Rising Lion" operation in June. Tehran is now eager to prove that its alliances remain valuable.Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met on Tuesday, July 15, in Tianjin with his Russian and Chinese counterparts during a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in northeast China. The talks came just days after the BRICS summit in Brazil on July 6-7, and followed Araghchi’s visit to Moscow on June 23. The Islamic Republic’s goal is clear: use these platforms to strengthen ties with China and Russia and recalibrate its partnerships with the two global powers. More on the dynamics Are the BRICS countries going to rescue Iran after its war with Israel? A real need for armamentsUnder...
After the war comes the push to strengthen partnerships. At least, that is Iran’s hope as it reels from the 12-day war sparked by Israel’s "Rising Lion" operation in June. Tehran is now eager to prove that its alliances remain valuable.Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met on Tuesday, July 15, in Tianjin with his Russian and Chinese counterparts during a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in northeast China. The talks came just days after the BRICS summit in Brazil on July 6-7, and followed Araghchi’s visit to Moscow on June 23. The Islamic Republic’s goal is clear: use these platforms to strengthen ties with China and Russia and recalibrate its partnerships with the two global powers. More on the dynamics Are the BRICS countries going to rescue Iran after its war with Israel? A real need for...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top