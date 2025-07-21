Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

INTERVIEW

'Erosion of American support for Israel evident for 15 years': American policy expert

Americans have an increasingly hostile view of Israel, threatening to upend the special relationship between the two countries — interview with expert Khaled Elgindy.

L'OLJ / By Thomas Duquesne, 21 July 2025 11:47

Lire cet article en Français
'Erosion of American support for Israel evident for 15 years': American policy expert

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Blue Room of the White House, in Washington, on July 7, 2025. (Credit: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP)

The war in Gaza appears to have catalyzed this phenomenon. According to a 2025 Pew Research Center poll, more than half of American adults — that's 53 percent — now hold a negative opinion of Israel, up from 42 percent in 2022, confirming a trend that began years ago.Of course, there are differences in terms of age, religion and party affiliation. While the number of Americans with a negative opinion of Israel increased to 37 percent among Republicans (up from 27 percent in 2022), it reached 69 percent among Democrats, up from 53 percent in 2022 — a more marked change.This situation puts Israel well behind Cuba in terms of popularity and only slightly ahead of China. Other surveys also indicate that sympathy among all American voters for the Palestinians is at its highest: 33 percent in February 2025, according to Gallup, compared to...
The war in Gaza appears to have catalyzed this phenomenon. According to a 2025 Pew Research Center poll, more than half of American adults — that's 53 percent — now hold a negative opinion of Israel, up from 42 percent in 2022, confirming a trend that began years ago.Of course, there are differences in terms of age, religion and party affiliation. While the number of Americans with a negative opinion of Israel increased to 37 percent among Republicans (up from 27 percent in 2022), it reached 69 percent among Democrats, up from 53 percent in 2022 — a more marked change.This situation puts Israel well behind Cuba in terms of popularity and only slightly ahead of China. Other surveys also indicate that sympathy among all American voters for the Palestinians is at its highest: 33 percent in February 2025, according to Gallup,...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top