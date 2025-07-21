Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
US State Department: Israel criticism can be grounds for visa revocation

A senior U.S. official clarified on Friday the criteria considered when deciding whether to refuse or cancel a foreign student's visa.

L'OLJ / By Noura DOUKHI, 21 July 2025 10:54

A demonstration organized on the campus of George Washington University, located near the White House, on May 2, 2024. (Credit: Amid Farahi/AFP)

His remarks were strongly denounced by pro-Palestinian voices on social media: A senior official from the U.S. State Department said Friday that criticizing Israel could lead the United States to revoke foreign students' visas. John Armstrong, head of the Bureau of Consular Affairs, was testifying as part of a federal trial in Boston, the verdict of which is expected next week. The case stems from a lawsuit filed by associations representing American university professors, who claim that the Trump administration is restricting freedom of expression on campuses, contrary to the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution that protects free speech. It also claims that the administration is carrying out a "policy of expulsions based on ideology."Asked about the criteria considered by the State Department when deciding on the...
