SYRIA

Death toll from violence in Sweida surpasses 1,000


AFP / 20 July 2025 14:35

Armed Bedouin tribesmen on alert against Druze fighters in Syria’s southern Sweida province, July 19, 2025. (Credit: Bakr Alkasem / AFP)

Violence in southern Syria has left more than 1,000 dead in one week, according to a new toll provided by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

According to the SOHR, the toll that has been compiled since last Sunday includes 336 Druze fighters and 298 Druze civilians, 194 of whom were “summarily executed by members of the Ministries of Defense and Interior.” The dead also include 342 members of government security forces and 21 Bedouins, including three civilians “summarily executed by Druze fighters,” according to the same source. In addition, 15 members of government forces were killed in Israeli airstrikes, the SOHR added.


...
