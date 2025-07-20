Iran says it has replaced air defense systems damaged by Israel

Iran has replaced air defense systems damaged during last month's conflict with Israel, Iran's Defah Press news agency reported on Sunday, quoting Mahmoud Mousavi, the regular army's deputy for operations, cited by Reuters.

During the conflict in June, Israel's air force dominated Iran's airspace and dealt a heavy blow to the country's air defenses; while Iranian armed forces launched successive barrages of missiles and drones on Israeli territory, Reuters reported.

"Some of our air defenses were damaged, this is not something we can hide, but our colleagues have used domestic resources and replaced them with pre-arranged systems that were stored in suitable locations in order to keep the airspace secure," Mousavi said.

Before the conflict, Iran had deployed its domestically produced long-range air defense system, the Bavar-373, alongside the Russian-made S-300. The Defah Press report did not mention any recent imports of foreign-made air defense systems.

Following limited Israeli strikes on Iranian missile factories last October, Iran later displayed Russian-made air defenses during a military exercise to signal its recovery from the attack.



