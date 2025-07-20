Iran to resume nuclear talks with Britain, France and Germany amid sanctions threat

Iran, Britain, France and Germany have agreed to hold talks on Tehran's nuclear program, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday, following warnings by the three European countries that failure to resume negotiations would lead to international sanctions being reimposed on Iran, Reuters reported Sunday.

"The principle of talks has been agreed upon, but consultations are continuing on the time and place of the talks. The country in which the talks could be held next week has not been finalized," Tasnim quoted a source familiar with the matter as saying, according to Reuters.

Last week, according to three sources cited by Axios, the United States and its allies allegedly agreed to impose tough sanctions on Iran if a nuclear agreement is not reached by the end of August, a decision resulting from a phone call Monday between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the French, German and British foreign ministers.

If no deal is reached by that date, the three European powers plan to trigger the ‘snapback’ mechanism under which United Nations Security Council sanctions against Tehran — lifted as part of the 2015 JCPOA — will be automatically reinstated.