In southern Syria, hospitals are overflowing with victims from Sweida

Dr. Elias Abdallah (far left) and Dr. Mohammad al-Khatib, cardiac surgeons, attend an emergency operation on a young man who was wounded earlier by a sniper in Sweida, on Friday, July 18, at Izraa Hospital (Daraa). (Credit: Caroline Hayek/OLJ)
An ambulance screeched under the arch of the Bousra al-Harir clinic on Friday, the latest in a steady stream since fighting erupted Sunday between Bedouin tribes and Druze factions in Syria’s southern Sweida province. Located about 20 kilometers west in Daraa province, the clinic has become a chaotic frontline triage point.According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), at least 940 people have been killed in less than a week of intercommunal clashes, with tens of thousands forced to flee.“No weapons, no weapons!” shouted men in white coats at the entrance, as a bloodied young Sunni fighter was carried in on a stretcher. Chief physician Dr. Mohammad al-Hariri stirred from a nap in a plastic chair. Like most of the volunteer staff, he had barely slept in days.A man in military fatigues approached Abdallah, a clinic...
An ambulance screeched under the arch of the Bousra al-Harir clinic on Friday, the latest in a steady stream since fighting erupted Sunday between Bedouin tribes and Druze factions in Syria’s southern Sweida province. Located about 20 kilometers west in Daraa province, the clinic has become a chaotic frontline triage point.According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), at least 940 people have been killed in less than a week of intercommunal clashes, with tens of thousands forced to flee.“No weapons, no weapons!” shouted men in white coats at the entrance, as a bloodied young Sunni fighter was carried in on a stretcher. Chief physician Dr. Mohammad al-Hariri stirred from a nap in a plastic chair. Like most of the volunteer staff, he had barely slept in days.A man in military fatigues approached Abdallah, a clinic...
You have reached your article limit
When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything.