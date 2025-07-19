In southern Syria, hospitals are overflowing with victims from Sweida

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google An ambulance screeched under the arch of the Bousra al-Harir clinic on Friday, the latest in a steady stream since fighting erupted Sunday between Bedouin tribes and Druze factions in Syria’s southern Sweida province. Located about 20 kilometers west in Daraa province, the clinic has become a chaotic frontline triage point.According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), at least 940 people have been killed in less than a week of intercommunal clashes, with tens of thousands forced to flee.“No weapons, no weapons!” shouted men in white coats at the entrance, as a bloodied young Sunni fighter was carried in on a stretcher. Chief physician Dr. Mohammad al-Hariri stirred from a nap in a plastic chair. Like most of the volunteer staff, he had barely slept in days.A man in military fatigues approached Abdallah, a clinic...

An ambulance screeched under the arch of the Bousra al-Harir clinic on Friday, the latest in a steady stream since fighting erupted Sunday between Bedouin tribes and Druze factions in Syria’s southern Sweida province. Located about 20 kilometers west in Daraa province, the clinic has become a chaotic frontline triage point.According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), at least 940 people have been killed in less than a week of intercommunal clashes, with tens of thousands forced to flee.“No weapons, no weapons!” shouted men in white coats at the entrance, as a bloodied young Sunni fighter was carried in on a stretcher. Chief physician Dr. Mohammad al-Hariri stirred from a nap in a plastic chair. Like most of the volunteer staff, he had barely slept in days.A man in military fatigues approached Abdallah, a clinic...

You have reached your article limit When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything. Stay informed for $0.5/month only! Already have an account? Log in