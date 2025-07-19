In Daraa, the Bedouin tribes' revenge has hundreds of faces

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Abu Oussama stood at an intersection in Naamer, a small town in Syria’s Daraa province, gathering a few men under the searing Friday sun. It was July 18, and they were preparing to ride their battered motorbikes eastward toward Sweida — just 40 kilometers away — to join the front lines. Answering a fazaa, or general mobilization call, issued overnight by tribal leaders across the country, they were heading to support their fellow Bedouins in clashes against Druze fighters.In a widely circulated video the previous day, a tribal sheikh had symbolically joined the fight by overturning a rakweh of coffee onto the ground — a gesture that, in Bedouin tradition, signifies the end of hospitality and the beginning of conflict. “In our customs, responding to the fazaa is about honor and loyalty,” said Abu Oussama, a man in his 50s who claimed he...

Abu Oussama stood at an intersection in Naamer, a small town in Syria’s Daraa province, gathering a few men under the searing Friday sun. It was July 18, and they were preparing to ride their battered motorbikes eastward toward Sweida — just 40 kilometers away — to join the front lines. Answering a fazaa, or general mobilization call, issued overnight by tribal leaders across the country, they were heading to support their fellow Bedouins in clashes against Druze fighters.In a widely circulated video the previous day, a tribal sheikh had symbolically joined the fight by overturning a rakweh of coffee onto the ground — a gesture that, in Bedouin tradition, signifies the end of hospitality and the beginning of conflict. “In our customs, responding to the fazaa is about honor and loyalty,” said Abu Oussama, a man in his 50s who...

You have reached your article limit When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything. Stay informed for $0.5/month only! Already have an account? Log in