Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

REPORT

In Daraa, the Bedouin tribes' revenge has hundreds of faces

Fighters from all over the country have responded to the "fazaa" issued overnight by tribal chiefs for the defense of their brothers-in-arms.

L'OLJ / Caroline HAYEK, from Damascus, 19 July 2025 11:35

Lire cet article en Français
In Daraa, the Bedouin tribes' revenge has hundreds of faces

Abu Oussama and his brothers-in-arms, from the village of Naamer in the province of Daraa, are preparing to join the fighting against Druze factions from Sweida, on Friday, July 18. (Credit: Caroline Hayek/L’OLJ)

Abu Oussama stood at an intersection in Naamer, a small town in Syria’s Daraa province, gathering a few men under the searing Friday sun. It was July 18, and they were preparing to ride their battered motorbikes eastward toward Sweida — just 40 kilometers away — to join the front lines. Answering a fazaa, or general mobilization call, issued overnight by tribal leaders across the country, they were heading to support their fellow Bedouins in clashes against Druze fighters.In a widely circulated video the previous day, a tribal sheikh had symbolically joined the fight by overturning a rakweh of coffee onto the ground — a gesture that, in Bedouin tradition, signifies the end of hospitality and the beginning of conflict. “In our customs, responding to the fazaa is about honor and loyalty,” said Abu Oussama, a man in his 50s who claimed he...
Abu Oussama stood at an intersection in Naamer, a small town in Syria’s Daraa province, gathering a few men under the searing Friday sun. It was July 18, and they were preparing to ride their battered motorbikes eastward toward Sweida — just 40 kilometers away — to join the front lines. Answering a fazaa, or general mobilization call, issued overnight by tribal leaders across the country, they were heading to support their fellow Bedouins in clashes against Druze fighters.In a widely circulated video the previous day, a tribal sheikh had symbolically joined the fight by overturning a rakweh of coffee onto the ground — a gesture that, in Bedouin tradition, signifies the end of hospitality and the beginning of conflict. “In our customs, responding to the fazaa is about honor and loyalty,” said Abu Oussama, a man in his 50s who...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top