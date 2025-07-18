More than 41 Palestinians killed Friday by Israeli army in Gaza, including 10 near GHF centers

At least 41 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks carried out across the Gaza Strip since Friday morning, according to medical sources cited by Al Jazeera.

The civil defense spokesperson, Mahmoud Bassal, told AFP that nine people were killed "near the American aid center in the al-Shakoush area, northwest of Rafah," in the south of the Gaza Strip. Bassal also reported one dead and eight injured on Friday, following Israeli gunfire targeting civilians gathered near another distribution point, close to the Netzarim corridor, south of Gaza City.

On Tuesday, the U.N. said it had recorded 875 people killed while trying to obtain food since the end of May, including 674 "near GHF sites."

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), supported by the United States and Israel, began its operations at the end of May, after a total humanitarian blockade of more than two months imposed by Israel despite warnings from the U.N. and NGOs about an imminent risk of famine in Gaza. The Israeli offensive against the Gaza Strip has killed at least 58,667 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to data from the enclave's Health Ministry.

'Acute malnutrition'

Doctor Sohaib al-Hums, director of the Kuwaiti field hospital in the al-Mawassi area of Khan Younis (south), also said on Friday that the facility was facing an unprecedented influx of displaced people.

“We are receiving patients suffering from extreme exhaustion, generalized fatigue, as well as cachexia and acute malnutrition due to prolonged food deprivation,” he said in a statement.

“We are alerting that hundreds of people, whose bodies are completely emaciated, are now in imminent danger of death, their physical resistance having been exceeded,” he added.

The NGO Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) had already warned last week of a worrying rise in acute malnutrition, citing "unprecedented" levels in two of its facilities in Gaza.