Mossad chief visits Washington to discuss possible transfer of Palestinians from Gaza

The head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, David Barnea, traveled to Washington this week as Israel is reportedly seeking the Trump administration’s help in organizing the forced departure of Palestinians from Gaza, Axios reported Friday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

In the past, both Trump and Netanyahu have suggested expelling Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, remarks that have drawn widespread international condemnation and accusations of ethnic cleansing.

Several plans for the mass displacement of the Palestinian population from the enclave have been publicly mentioned in recent weeks by Israeli officials. Currently, Israel plans to create what the United Nations has called a “concentration camp” in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, where about 600,000 Palestinians would be forced to enter without permission to leave.

Plans for “humanitarian transit zones” outside the Palestinian enclave have also been presented in a plan by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), supported by Israel and the United States.