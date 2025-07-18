Evasion in Nabatieh: 6 detainees on run after 3 others arrested

Ten detainees escaped from an Internal Security Forces (ISF) detention center in the Kfar al-Joz area of Nabatieh (southern Lebanon) on Thursday night around 10:30 p.m., our correspondent reports. When the escape was discovered, security forces were deployed in the area to search for the fugitives.

It appears that the detainees opened a breach in the wall of the detention center, then crossed through a used car dealership adjacent to the building. Army intelligence services later managed to capture one of the escaped detainees in the evening, after he decided to seek refuge in a nearby café. On Friday, State Security announced that it had arrested one of the fugitives, identified by the initials H.A., without providing further details. Shortly afterwards, the National News Agency reported that police had arrested an escapee hiding in Wadi Kfour.

The search continues for the six other prisoners still at large.