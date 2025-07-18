US intelligence confirms Pezeshkian was injured in Israeli strike in June

U.S. intelligence agencies have confirmed that Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian was indeed injured in an Israeli strike in June, according to sources cited Friday by the American network CBS News.

Earlier this week, Iranian media reported that Pezeshkian was attending a meeting of Iran's Supreme National Security Council when Israel struck the building and that the president was injured in the leg while fleeing through an emergency exit. The Iranian president had already discussed this assassination attempt in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson the previous Monday. "They tried, yes, but they failed," he stated. "It was not the United States behind this attempt, but Israel."

He also denounced the presence of Israeli spies who allegedly helped locate the meeting. These accusations have led Tehran to launch an investigation to identify a possible information leak, while crackdowns have multiplied against suspected Mossad agents.

The attack took place three days after the start of a 12-day war between Israel and Iran, triggered by an Israeli air offensive on June 13 targeting military and nuclear facilities as well as key figures in the Iranian regime. Presidential adviser Sayyed Mehdi Tabatabaei described the strike to the Al Mayadeen channel as "a targeted attempt against Iranian political and military leaders orchestrated by Israel."