Negotiators reportedly draft new Gaza truce proposal

Qatar, Egypt and the United States have prepared a new version of a cease-fire agreement for Gaza, which includes Israeli concessions on specific points and is expected to allow progress, according to the American outlet Axios.

The main objectives of previous versions of the agreement were a 60-day cease-fire, the return of 10 living Israeli hostages and the bodies of 18 deceased hostages, the release of Palestinian prisoners and a massive increase in aid to Gaza.

The updated version includes many compromises on the part of the Israelis, notably regarding the withdrawal of the Israeli army from the Palestinian enclave and the number of prisoners to be released. Israel has lowered its demand to remain 1.5 kilometers north of the Philadelphi Corridor, along the Egyptian border near Rafah in the south of the enclave, a step forward from its initial demand of 5 kilometers.

In addition, while previous proposals called for the release of 125 Palestinians sentenced to life imprisonment and another 1,111 arrested in Gaza, those numbers are expected to increase following negotiations, and Israeli officials have confirmed that such adjustments should not be an issue, Axios reports.

Hamas has other demands, notably that humanitarian aid deliveries no longer be managed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, supported by Israel and the United States, whose distributions have led to shootings that have killed hundreds of Palestinians. In this context, Israel has reportedly begun separate negotiations with Egypt on how to deliver aid through the border without it falling into the hands of Hamas.

Given these adjustments, the Qatari government is convinced that even if Hamas offers comments, it will certainly not categorically reject the offer, and that this proposal could be a step in the right direction. In addition, once an agreement has been reached, U.S. President Donald Trump will seek to use the 60-day cease-fire to negotiate a permanent end to the war and establish a new governmental structure excluding Hamas.

Qatar's prime minister is scheduled to meet with Hamas leaders on Saturday to discuss the proposal and attempt to secure their agreement.