Public works minister visits Tripoli Port, pledges to curb customs evasion

BEIRUT — Minister of Public Works and Transport Fayez Rasamny toured the Port of Tripoli on Friday, inspecting its facilities, including the ship maintenance docks, warehouses, container terminal, passenger hall and the Free Zone, according to a press release on Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).

Rasamny announced he will give “special attention to all facilities affiliated with his ministry in North Lebanon, particularly in Tripoli, adding that he will cooperate with local leaders to implement key development projects,” the statement read.

The minister particularly stressed the need to fight rampant customs evasion in the port. “We know that vast amounts of money are being lost through customs,” he said. “We must reduce and combat this in order to increase state revenues and give employees their rightful dues.”

To address the issue, Rasamny announced plans to install inspection scanners at all Lebanese ports — a project to be carried out by the French shipping giant CMA CGM, which operates the Tripoli container terminal.

“Every container entering or leaving the country will be strictly monitored. This will significantly reduce, though not eliminate, customs evasion. The scanners are expected to be operational in both ports [Beirut and Tripoli] within three months,” he declared.

Under the patronage of Minister Rasamny, Tripoli Port director Ahmad Tamer and CEO of the container terminal Charley Derzi signed a contract to install a scanner at the port.

The Tripoli Port proved resilient over the past four years, maintaining its income and operations, “while other ports like Beirut saw a drop in activity,” saying its proof the government need to increase investments — and more specifically a balance, and comprehensive development of all interconnected infrastructure including road access, and the Qleiaat Airport, a project that currently awaits parliamentary law amendments and approval.

Rasamny further pointed to four key projects underway at the Tripoli Port, including the construction of grain silos, a fuel and gasoline terminal. infrastructure development, the expansion of the container terminal to handle more containers, and floating docks for ship maintenance.

A road linking Tripoli to the North and to the Syrian border, which will cost millions of dollars, is currently under study, he further announced.