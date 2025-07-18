Berri calls for Parliament Bureau, Administration and Justice Committee joint meeting on Monday

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri called for a joint meeting of the Parliament Bureau and the Administration and Justice Committee to be held at 1 p.m. on Monday in Ain al-Tineh, as stated in an official announcement on Friday.

Last week, the Parliament Bureau and the Administration and Justice Committee agreed to form a subcommittee tasked with preparing a report within two weeks regarding the request to lift parliamentary immunity from MP George Bouchikian.

On July 8, Public Prosecutor Judge Jamal Hajjar sent a letter to the General Secretariat of the Parliament, through Justice Minister Adel Nassar, requesting the lifting of parliamentary immunity from former Industry Minister and current MP George Bouchikian, to pursue legal action against him for charges of "embezzlement, forgery and extortion" involving several factory owners during his tenure as industry minister.



