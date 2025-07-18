Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

REPORT

In Tripoli, rumors of annexation spark heated debate: 'An occupation' or 'a better future'

Recent remarks by Tom Barrack about Lebanon's return to Bilad al-Sham are still being discussed in the northern capital.

By Yara Sarkis, 18 July 2025 16:16

In Tripoli, rumors of annexation spark heated debate: 'An occupation' or 'a better future'

A neighborhood of Bab el-Tebbaneh in Tripoli, July 15, 2025. (Credit: Yara Sarkis/L’Orient-Le Jour.)

Under a sun-worn parasol, three men in swimsuits wait for the day's rare customers to take them out to sea off the coast of Mina, Tripoli. It's an opportunity for them to discuss the recent rumors about a possible territorial deal between Damascus and Tel Aviv involving the Israel-occupied Syrian Golan and the capital of North Lebanon. For them, it is "unthinkable" that their hometown could be "stolen" by their Syrian neighbors."If the Syrians take Tripoli, it will be a second occupation of the country," Ahmad* protests, referencing Israeli troops still present at five positions in South Lebanon after the recent conflict with Hezbollah. "If that happens, I won't take up arms, I'll leave my city. We could never coexist with them: our customs, our traditions, our values [...] they're...
Under a sun-worn parasol, three men in swimsuits wait for the day's rare customers to take them out to sea off the coast of Mina, Tripoli. It's an opportunity for them to discuss the recent rumors about a possible territorial deal between Damascus and Tel Aviv involving the Israel-occupied Syrian Golan and the capital of North Lebanon. For them, it is "unthinkable" that their hometown could be "stolen" by their Syrian neighbors."If the Syrians take Tripoli, it will be a second occupation of the country," Ahmad* protests, referencing Israeli troops still present at five positions in South Lebanon after the recent conflict with Hezbollah. "If that happens, I won't take up arms, I'll leave my city. We could never coexist with them: our customs, our traditions, our values [...] they're...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top