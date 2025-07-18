Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SYRIA

Syrian state media says Israel strikes near southern Druze-majority city


AFP / 18 July 2025 09:29

Syrian state media says Israel strikes near southern Druze-majority city

Smoke billows during Israeli strikes in the vicinity of Syria's southern city of Sweida on July 16, 2025. (Credit: Bakr al Kasem/AFP)

Syrian state media reported Israeli strikes near the Syrian Druze-majority city of Sweida on Thursday, the first attack on the area after Syrian government forces withdrew following clashes with local fighters.

Syria's state-run SANA said, "Israeli occupation aircraft carried out a raid on the outskirts of Sweida city."

Syrian forces had withdrawn from Sweida earlier on Thursday after deadly clashes with Druze fighters, accompanied by Israeli strikes and diplomatic pressure to retreat from the area.

