Syrian state media says Israel strikes near southern Druze-majority city

Syrian state media reported Israeli strikes near the Syrian Druze-majority city of Sweida on Thursday, the first attack on the area after Syrian government forces withdrew following clashes with local fighters.

Syria's state-run SANA said, "Israeli occupation aircraft carried out a raid on the outskirts of Sweida city."

Syrian forces had withdrawn from Sweida earlier on Thursday after deadly clashes with Druze fighters, accompanied by Israeli strikes and diplomatic pressure to retreat from the area.