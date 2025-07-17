Deal in Iraq to resume oil exports from Kurdistan

The Iraqi government announced Thursday an agreement to resume oil exports from the autonomous region of Kurdistan (north), after more than two years of interruption due to drone attacks on oil fields.

The Kurdistan Regional Government "will immediately begin delivering all oil produced" in its fields to the Iraqi State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) "for export," the government stated in a press release. The quantity must not be less than 230,000 barrels per day, and Baghdad will pay $16 per barrel in advance, according to the statement.