Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

IRAQ

Deal in Iraq to resume oil exports from Kurdistan


AFP / 17 July 2025 17:35

A member of the Kurdish security forces stands guard at the entrance to the Sarsang oil field on July 17, 2025, near the Kurdish city of Dohuk, in the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq. (Credit: Safin Hamid/AFP)

The Iraqi government announced Thursday an agreement to resume oil exports from the autonomous region of Kurdistan (north), after more than two years of interruption due to drone attacks on oil fields.

The Kurdistan Regional Government "will immediately begin delivering all oil produced" in its fields to the Iraqi State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) "for export," the government stated in a press release. The quantity must not be less than 230,000 barrels per day, and Baghdad will pay $16 per barrel in advance, according to the statement.

The Iraqi government announced Thursday an agreement to resume oil exports from the autonomous region of Kurdistan (north), after more than two years of interruption due to drone attacks on oil fields.

The Kurdistan Regional Government "will immediately begin delivering all oil produced" in its fields to the Iraqi State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) "for export," the government stated in a press release. The quantity must not be less than 230,000 barrels per day, and Baghdad will pay $16 per barrel in advance, according to the statement.

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read