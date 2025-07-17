COMMENTARY
Why does Syria have a sovereign wealth fund?
L'Orient Today / By Haddon Barth, 17 July 2025 17:30
The term sovereign wealth fund (SWF) conjures images of oil-rich economies: Saudi Arabia’s $925 billion Public Investment Fund, Qatar’s $475 billion Qatar Investment Authority, and Norway’s nearly $2 trillion pension fund. These funds are tools for countries flush with surplus wealth, turning petro-dollars into rainy-day fortunes for future generations.That image makes it, at first glance, bewildering that Syria — where more than 90 percent of the population lives below the poverty line and the economy remains shattered by over a decade of war — announced the creation of a new sovereign wealth fund last week. At a moment when the state is struggling to even make payroll, why divert scarce resources to long-term investments?Motivations for creating the fund remain murky. Is the fund, in the best-case scenario, an attempt to attract...
