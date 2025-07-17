Why does Syria have a sovereign wealth fund?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The term sovereign wealth fund (SWF) conjures images of oil-rich economies: Saudi Arabia’s $925 billion Public Investment Fund, Qatar’s $475 billion Qatar Investment Authority, and Norway’s nearly $2 trillion pension fund. These funds are tools for countries flush with surplus wealth, turning petro-dollars into rainy-day fortunes for future generations.That image makes it, at first glance, bewildering that Syria — where more than 90 percent of the population lives below the poverty line and the economy remains shattered by over a decade of war — announced the creation of a new sovereign wealth fund last week. At a moment when the state is struggling to even make payroll, why divert scarce resources to long-term investments?Motivations for creating the fund remain murky. Is the fund, in the best-case scenario, an attempt to attract...

The term sovereign wealth fund (SWF) conjures images of oil-rich economies: Saudi Arabia’s $925 billion Public Investment Fund, Qatar’s $475 billion Qatar Investment Authority, and Norway’s nearly $2 trillion pension fund. These funds are tools for countries flush with surplus wealth, turning petro-dollars into rainy-day fortunes for future generations.That image makes it, at first glance, bewildering that Syria — where more than 90 percent of the population lives below the poverty line and the economy remains shattered by over a decade of war — announced the creation of a new sovereign wealth fund last week. At a moment when the state is struggling to even make payroll, why divert scarce resources to long-term investments?Motivations for creating the fund remain murky. Is the fund, in the best-case scenario, an attempt to...

