Anti-Houthi force seizes 'massive' Iranian weapons shipment: CENTCOM

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Wednesday in a post on X that a military group known as the Yemeni National Resistance Forces (NRF) had seized a "massive" shipment of Iranian weapons bound for the Houthi rebels.

The NRF is an anti-Houthi force in Yemen, led by Tarek Saleh, the nephew of the former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh. It is not officially part of the internationally recognized government.

These Yemeni forces "seized more than 750 tons of munitions and equipment, including hundreds of advanced cruise, anti-ship and anti-aircraft missiles, warheads and guidance devices, components as well as hundreds of drone engines, air defense equipment, radar systems and communications equipment," the statement added.

Since the start of the Israeli offensive on Gaza in October 2023, the Iran-backed Houthis have been attacking ships in the Red Sea, saying they are acting in solidarity with the Palestinians.