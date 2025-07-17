Netanyahu says Syrian cease-fire was achieved 'by force'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that the cease-fire in Syria was achieved "by force," following Israeli strikes against Syrian regime targets.

"A cease-fire has been established and the Syrian forces have withdrawn [from southern Syria] to Damascus. That is important. It's a cease-fire achieved by force. Not by requests, not by pleas — by force," Netanyahu said in a video released by his office.

Syrian interim president Ahmad al-Sharaa withdrew his troops Thursday from the majority Druze city of Sweida, saying he wanted to avoid an "open war" with Israel.