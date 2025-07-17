Pharma M denies Probiolife safety allegations

Nearly two weeks after a televised investigation raised concerns about alleged unsafe manufacturing practices at the facility producing Probiolife, local supplement maker Pharma M S.A.L. has issued a statement rejecting the claims targeting the company as “defamatory” and “misleading.” The company’s response, published Thursday, accuses unnamed competitors of orchestrating a media campaign to damage its reputation and warns of legal action against those spreading what it calls false information.

In the televised investigative report earlier in July ignited controversy over the safety and quality standards of pharmaceutical and supplement manufacturing in the country, prompting a response from the Syndicate of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers in Lebanon (SPIL) the next day, which stated that it supported investigations into any possible violations.

It spotlighted troubling conditions at a Lebanese factory producing Probiolife, a probiotic supplement marketed for digestive issues such as IBS, diarrhea and gut inflammation. The report alleged that the product is being packaged in "unsanitary, primitive conditions," lacking proper stabilizers, sterilization procedures or regular oversight from the Public Health Ministry.

Company subject to 'regular inspections'

Pharma M stated in its announcement on Thursday that "the company affirms its full commitment to complying with all applicable laws and regulations, especially those issued by the Lebanese Public Health Ministry and other relevant regulatory bodies, with respect to the manufacturing and packaging of nutritional and health supplements."

Pharma M also insisted that the company is regularly and systematically "subject to inspection and oversight, and it fully adheres to all approved health and technical standards, including quality assurance, general hygiene and the safety of raw materials used."

Although Probiolife is officially registered with the Sanitary Engineering Department and is currently being tested in a clinical trial for gastroesophageal reflux (GERD), lab results and footage presented suggested that consumers may be unknowingly exposed to mislabeled or contaminated doses, an accusation that Pharma M categorically denied.

'Products are safe, effective and fully compliant'

The syndicate also emphasized that Lebanese pharmaceutical factories “operate according to the highest internationally recognized Good Manufacturing Practice [GMP] standards and are periodically subject to oversight by the competent authorities, both locally and internationally.”

While affirming its respect for media scrutiny, SPIL called on journalists to consult with relevant authorities before implicating the pharmaceutical sector as a whole. “We hope that all media outlets will communicate with the relevant authorities ... to obtain clarification before discussing the pharmaceutical industry as a whole in news reports and casting doubt on the quality of the sector's activity,” the statement read.

Pharma M assured its consumers "that all of its products are safe, effective and fully compliant with all applicable standards and specifications. All raw materials used in production are exclusively imported from leading global manufacturers who hold internationally recognized certifications. The company urges the public to remain cautious and avoid falling prey to malicious rumors that lack any reliable scientific evidence. Pharma M also reaffirms its full openness and willingness to cooperate with any transparent investigation conducted under the supervision of competent official and judicial authorities."