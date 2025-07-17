Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

GAZA

Pope 'deeply saddened' by Gaza church strike, urges immediate cease-fire


AFP / By AFP, 17 July 2025 15:34

Pope Leo attends a meeting with participants of the Orthodox-Catholic Ecumenical Pilgrimage from the U.S., at the Vatican July 17, 2025. (Credit: Simone Risoluti/Vatican Media.)

Pope Leo XIV said on Thursday he was "deeply saddened" by an Israel strike which hit a Gaza church, killing two people, and called for "an immediate cease-fire".

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said an Israeli strike on the Holy Family Church — Gaza's only Catholic church — killed two people. Israel said it "never targets" religious sites and was investigating the events in Gaza City.

"His Holiness Pope Leo XIV was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and injury caused by the military attack on the Holy Family Church in Gaza", read a telegram sent by the Vatican's secretary of state in the pope's name.

Leo "renews his call for an immediate ceasefire, and he expresses his profound hope for dialogue, reconciliation and enduring peace in the region", read the telegram, which did not mention Israel.

Out of the Gaza Strip's population of more than two million, about 1,000 are Christians. Most of them are Orthodox but according to the Latin Patriarchate, there are about 135 Catholics in the territory.

The deaths at the church compound came as Gaza's civil defense agency reported at least 20 people killed in other Israeli strikes around the Palestinian territory.

Pope Leo XIV said on Thursday he was "deeply saddened" by an Israel strike which hit a Gaza church, killing two people, and called for "an immediate cease-fire".The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said an Israeli strike on the Holy Family Church — Gaza's only Catholic church — killed two people. Israel said it "never targets" religious sites and was investigating the events in Gaza City."His Holiness Pope Leo XIV was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and injury caused by the military attack on the Holy Family Church in Gaza", read a telegram sent by the Vatican's secretary of state in the pope's name.Leo "renews his call for an immediate ceasefire, and he expresses his profound hope for dialogue, reconciliation and enduring peace in the region", read the...
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read