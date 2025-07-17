Faced with shortages, the Order of Pharmacists warns against resorting to counterfeit drugs

In response to reported shortages of several types of medication, the president of the Order of Pharmacists, Joe Salloum, called on people not to give in to the temptation of turning to illegal channels through which counterfeits may circulate.

In a statement published Thursday, Salloum responded to reports about a stock shortage of several medications. He warned against any attempt to use this as a pretext for introducing or using counterfeit or non-compliant products.

"We refuse to let this become an excuse for smuggling, for the use of falsified medications, or for imports that do not meet quality standards," he said.

He also wanted to express his "full confidence" in Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine, praising "his wisdom, his commitment to patient health, and his dedication to medication quality."

Emphasizing the need for close coordination between the union and the ministry, Salloum announced that the union would soon submit an updated list of out-of-stock medications, a situation "that did not start yesterday."

Finally, he stressed that the Order of Pharmacists would continue to prosecute anyone involved in the illegal sale or distribution of medications, in cooperation with judicial and security authorities, particularly targeting informal sellers and unauthorized platforms.