Russia condemns Israeli airstrikes in Syria, carried out in 'violation' of international law


By AFP, 17 July 2025 13:33

A young boy rides a bicycle past the heavily damaged complex of the Syrian Army headquarters and the Ministry of Defense in Damascus, after the Israeli strikes of July 16, 2025. (Credit: Bakr Alkasem/AFP.)

Russian diplomats on Thursday condemned Israeli airstrikes in Syria, officially carried out in support of the Druze community in the country’s south, stating that they amounted to a “blatant violation” of Syrian sovereignty and international law.

“These attacks, which constitute a blatant violation of the country's sovereignty and the norms of international law, deserve to be firmly condemned,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

