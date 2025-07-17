Russia condemns Israeli airstrikes in Syria, carried out in 'violation' of international law

Russian diplomats on Thursday condemned Israeli airstrikes in Syria, officially carried out in support of the Druze community in the country’s south, stating that they amounted to a “blatant violation” of Syrian sovereignty and international law.
“These attacks, which constitute a blatant violation of the country's sovereignty and the norms of international law, deserve to be firmly condemned,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Russian diplomats on Thursday condemned Israeli airstrikes in Syria, officially carried out in support of the Druze community in the country’s south, stating that they amounted to a “blatant violation” of Syrian sovereignty and international law.
“These attacks, which constitute a blatant violation of the country's sovereignty and the norms of international law, deserve to be firmly condemned,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.