Strike on church leaves several injured, says Latin Patriarchate

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said a strike on the only Latin Catholic church in the Gaza Strip left several people injured on Thursday, including the parish priest, and caused damage to the building.

"The Church of the Holy Family in Gaza was struck by a raid this morning. Several people were injured, including the parish priest, Father Gabriel Romanelli. No deaths have been confirmed at this time," the Latin Patriarchate said in a statement. The Israeli army, contacted by AFP, said it was verifying the information.