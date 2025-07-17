Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA

Strike on church leaves several injured, says Latin Patriarchate


By AFP, 17 July 2025 12:51

The priest of the Church of the Holy Family, Father Gabriele Romanelli, is receiving medical treatment after being injured during an Israeli strike on the church, according to doctors at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, in this image taken from a video dated July 17, 2025. (Credit: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters.)

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said a strike on the only Latin Catholic church in the Gaza Strip left several people injured on Thursday, including the parish priest, and caused damage to the building.

"The Church of the Holy Family in Gaza was struck by a raid this morning. Several people were injured, including the parish priest, Father Gabriel Romanelli. No deaths have been confirmed at this time," the Latin Patriarchate said in a statement. The Israeli army, contacted by AFP, said it was verifying the information.

