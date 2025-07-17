ISF arrests suspect in Beirut stabbing, 11 months after crime

BEIRUT — The Internal Security Forces (ISF) announced Thursday that they arrested 11 days ago a citizen who stabbed a young man in Beirut 11 months earlier before fleeing the country.

"On Aug. 3, 2024 an altercation occurred in the Ras al-Nabaa area between [N. S., born in 1982, Lebanese] and [M. D. K., born in 2003], due to a financial dispute, which developed into a fistfight. During the altercation, the former stabbed the latter with a knife in his chest, after which he took him to the emergency department of a hospital and fled", the ISF statement reads.

As a result of the investigations and inquiries carried out by the ISF's Information Division at the time, it turned out that N.S. fled the country, and "an arrest warrant was issued against him."

On June 16, 2025, N.S. returned to Lebanon illegally through the Syrian border. According to the statement, 2o days after his return to Lebanon, the ISF managed to locate him in the village of Charoun (Aley district) where he was ambushed and arrested",

"Under interrogation, he confessed to what was attributed to him, and that after the stabbing operation, he fled to Syria, then to several countries", the statement continues.

"The legal requirements were carried out against him, and he was sent to the relevant authority, based on the reference of the competent judiciary", the statement concludes.