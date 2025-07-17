Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

SYRIA

AFP photographer counts 15 bodies in the center of Sweida


By AFP, 17 July 2025 12:13

Members of the Druze community in Israel and their supporters wave Druze flags near the US Embassy in Jerusalem, in solidarity with their neighboring community in Syria, on July 16, 2025. (Credit: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP.)

An AFP photographer counted 15 bodies lying in the center of the city of Sweida, in southern Syria, on Thursday morning, after government forces withdrew from the Druze-majority city.

Some of the bodies were swollen, seeming to indicate they had been killed several days ago. Government forces have been accused by NGOs, witnesses, and Druze groups of abuses, including summary executions, during the violence that has left more than 370 dead since Sunday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

An AFP photographer counted 15 bodies lying in the center of the city of Sweida, in southern Syria, on Thursday morning, after government forces withdrew from the Druze-majority city.

Some of the bodies were swollen, seeming to indicate they had been killed several days ago. Government forces have been accused by NGOs, witnesses, and Druze groups of abuses, including summary executions, during the violence that has left more than 370 dead since Sunday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read