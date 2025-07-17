AFP photographer counts 15 bodies in the center of Sweida

An AFP photographer counted 15 bodies lying in the center of the city of Sweida, in southern Syria, on Thursday morning, after government forces withdrew from the Druze-majority city.

Some of the bodies were swollen, seeming to indicate they had been killed several days ago. Government forces have been accused by NGOs, witnesses, and Druze groups of abuses, including summary executions, during the violence that has left more than 370 dead since Sunday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.