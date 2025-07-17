Giorgia Meloni condemns Israeli strikes on Gaza catholic church

The Israeli army carried out air raids that struck the Catholic parish in Gaza, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni denounced on Thursday, with the Ansa news agency reporting two dead and several wounded in the attack.
"The Israeli raids on Gaza also struck the Church of the Holy Family. The attacks against the civilian population carried out by Israel for months are unacceptable. No military action can justify such behavior," Meloni said in a statement.
