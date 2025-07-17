Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

GAZA

Giorgia Meloni condemns Israeli strikes on Gaza catholic church


By AFP, 17 July 2025 12:10

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni meets Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker in Rome, Italy, on July 15, 2025. (Credit:Yara Nardi/Reuters.)

The Israeli army carried out air raids that struck the Catholic parish in Gaza, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni denounced on Thursday, with the Ansa news agency reporting two dead and several wounded in the attack.

"The Israeli raids on Gaza also struck the Church of the Holy Family. The attacks against the civilian population carried out by Israel for months are unacceptable. No military action can justify such behavior," Meloni said in a statement.

The Israeli army carried out air raids that struck the Catholic parish in Gaza, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni denounced on Thursday, with the Ansa news agency reporting two dead and several wounded in the attack.

"The Israeli raids on Gaza also struck the Church of the Holy Family. The attacks against the civilian population carried out by Israel for months are unacceptable. No military action can justify such behavior," Meloni said in a statement.

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read