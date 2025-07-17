At least 18 Palestinians killed Thursday morning by Israeli strikes

At least 18 people were killed Thursday morning in the Gaza Strip by Israeli strikes targeting several areas of the enclave, according to medical sources cited by the al-Jazeera channel.

In Deir al-Balah, in the center of the territory, a nighttime bombing hit a school and killed at least four people. In the north, in the Nasser neighborhood of Gaza City, another raid targeted a gathering of residents, killing at least one person and leaving several injured, according to early reports cited by the Qatari media outlet.

Additionally, two Israeli soldiers were “seriously wounded” during fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israeli army said Thursday, without providing further details.

Israeli attacks on the enclave have relentlessly intensified in recent weeks as, diplomatically, U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that ongoing cease-fire negotiations could soon succeed, mentioning “good news” to be announced soon.

According to the latest figures released by Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 58,380 Palestinians have been officially killed since the start of the war in October 2023.