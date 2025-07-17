Behind the drone attacks in Iraqi Kurdistan, Erbil sees Iran's involvement

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google This was the fifth targeted attack within a week in Iraqi Kurdistan, significantly disrupting oil production in this autonomous region. Early Wednesday, July 16, drone attacks hit three oil fields in the Zakho district: two on the Peshkabir site and a third on the nearby Tawk field, both operated by Norwegian company DNO, according to Kurdish anti-terrorist forces. The day before, the Sarsang site was ravaged by flames after a similar strike, while another also hit the Khurmala field on Monday, one of the region's most important.These five oil installations alone account for about 70 percent of Kurdistan's current oil production. On the same day, a drone was shot down near Erbil airport, which hosts American troops from the international coalition fighting against the Islamic State. Read more ‘The Mobius Strip,’ or how the...

