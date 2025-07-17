Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

IRAQ

Behind the drone attacks in Iraqi Kurdistan, Erbil sees Iran's involvement

A series of attacks have targeted the oil fields of the autonomous region, disrupting production.

L'OLJ / By Clara HAGE, 17 July 2025 10:49

Lire cet article en Français
Behind the drone attacks in Iraqi Kurdistan, Erbil sees Iran's involvement

Iraqi commandos inspect the area of Well 4 in the Fauqa field, whose reserves are estimated at 1.55 million barrels. (Credit: AFP)

This was the fifth targeted attack within a week in Iraqi Kurdistan, significantly disrupting oil production in this autonomous region. Early Wednesday, July 16, drone attacks hit three oil fields in the Zakho district: two on the Peshkabir site and a third on the nearby Tawk field, both operated by Norwegian company DNO, according to Kurdish anti-terrorist forces. The day before, the Sarsang site was ravaged by flames after a similar strike, while another also hit the Khurmala field on Monday, one of the region's most important.These five oil installations alone account for about 70 percent of Kurdistan's current oil production. On the same day, a drone was shot down near Erbil airport, which hosts American troops from the international coalition fighting against the Islamic State. Read more ‘The Mobius Strip,’ or how the...
This was the fifth targeted attack within a week in Iraqi Kurdistan, significantly disrupting oil production in this autonomous region. Early Wednesday, July 16, drone attacks hit three oil fields in the Zakho district: two on the Peshkabir site and a third on the nearby Tawk field, both operated by Norwegian company DNO, according to Kurdish anti-terrorist forces. The day before, the Sarsang site was ravaged by flames after a similar strike, while another also hit the Khurmala field on Monday, one of the region's most important.These five oil installations alone account for about 70 percent of Kurdistan's current oil production. On the same day, a drone was shot down near Erbil airport, which hosts American troops from the international coalition fighting against the Islamic State. Read more ‘The Mobius Strip,’ or how...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top