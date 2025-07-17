French court orders the release of Lebanese Georges Abdallah on July 25

The French judiciary on Thursday ordered the release of pro-Palestinian Lebanese activist Georges Ibrahim Abdallah, who was convicted in 1987 for the assassination of Israeli and Palestinian diplomats in Paris, and is considered one of France’s longest-serving prisoners after 40 years in jail, according to a judicial source.

The release will take place on July 25. The appeals court announced its decision during a closed hearing at the Palais de Justice in Paris, in the absence of Georges Abdallah, 74, who is detained at Lannemezan prison (Hautes-Pyrénées).