JUSTICE

French court orders the release of Lebanese Georges Abdallah on July 25


By AFP, 17 July 2025 10:24

French police officers escort Georges Abdallah on February 18, 2010, in front of the court of justice in Pau, in southwestern France. (Credit: Jean-Louis Duzert/AFP.)

The French judiciary on Thursday ordered the release of pro-Palestinian Lebanese activist Georges Ibrahim Abdallah, who was convicted in 1987 for the assassination of Israeli and Palestinian diplomats in Paris, and is considered one of France’s longest-serving prisoners after 40 years in jail, according to a judicial source.

The release will take place on July 25. The appeals court announced its decision during a closed hearing at the Palais de Justice in Paris, in the absence of Georges Abdallah, 74, who is detained at Lannemezan prison (Hautes-Pyrénées).

