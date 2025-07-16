Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
US-SYRIA

US calls on Syrian government forces to leave flashpoint area


AFP / 16 July 2025 21:49

The United States on Wednesday called on Syria's government forces to leave a flashpoint southern area to ease tensions with Israel, which has cited the communal violence to attack the army headquarters in Damascus.

"We are calling on the Syrian government to, in fact, withdraw their military in order to enable all sides to de-escalate and find a path forward," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters, without specifying the exact area for a pullout.

