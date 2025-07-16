Syria's interior ministry source reports new Israeli strikes near Damascus 

The Syrian authorities announced new Israeli strikes on Wednesday evening on the outskirts of Damascus, after having targeted the headquarters of the Syrian army and the area around the presidential palace in the heart of the capital.
The strikes “targeted the area around the Mazze military airport,” an area “where ammunition depots are located,” a Syrian Interior Ministry source told AFP.
