Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

ISRAEL-SYRIA

Syria's interior ministry source reports new Israeli strikes near Damascus 


AFP / 16 July 2025 21:48

The Syrian authorities announced new Israeli strikes on Wednesday evening on the outskirts of Damascus, after having targeted the headquarters of the Syrian army and the area around the presidential palace in the heart of the capital.

The strikes “targeted the area around the Mazze military airport,” an area “where ammunition depots are located,” a Syrian Interior Ministry source told AFP.


The Syrian authorities announced new Israeli strikes on Wednesday evening on the outskirts of Damascus, after having targeted the headquarters of the Syrian army and the area around the presidential palace in the heart of the capital.

The strikes “targeted the area around the Mazze military airport,” an area “where ammunition depots are located,” a Syrian Interior Ministry source told AFP.


On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read