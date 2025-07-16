Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
ISRAEL-SYRIA

Syria denounces Israel's 'dangerous escalation' after strikes on Damascus and the south


AFP / 16 July 2025 21:13

People passing in front of the headquarters of the Syrian Army and the Defense Ministry in Damascus, after the Israeli strikes of July 16, 2025. (Credit: Louai Beshara/AFP)

Syria on Wednesday denounced what it called Israel's "dangerous escalation" after it bombed the Syrian army headquarters and the vicinity of the presidential palace in Damascus, as well as conducting strikes in the south of the country.

"Syria holds Israel fully responsible for this dangerous escalation and its consequences," the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that the strikes targeted "governmental and civilian institutions." It asserted Syria's right to "defend its territory and its people by all means guaranteed under international law."

