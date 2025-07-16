Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

Israel's military said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Wednesday after sirens sounded in parts of the country.
"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, one missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted," a military statement said.
