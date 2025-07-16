Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
ISRAEL-YEMEN

Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen


AFP / 16 July 2025 21:10

A member of the Yemeni security forces steps on an American flag and an Israeli flag as Yemeni students and teachers take part in an anti-Israeli demonstration in the Houthi-controlled capital Sana'a, July 16, 2025. (Credit: Mohammed Huwais/AFP)

Israel's military said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Wednesday after sirens sounded in parts of the country.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, one missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted," a military statement said.

