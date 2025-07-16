Aoun, Salam condemn 'Israeli aggression' in Syria

President Joseph Aoun "strongly condemned the repeated Israeli aggressions on Syrian territory, which today [Wednesday] reached the capital Damascus and its government buildings," considering that these strikes "constitute a clear violation of the sovereignty of an Arab country, international law and the United Nations Charter."

"These ongoing aggressions are a threat to the security and stability of the entire region, which they expose to increasing tensions," said the Lebanese head of state in a statement, in which he expressed "the solidarity of all of Lebanon with Syria, its people and authorities."

The Israeli army has carried out strikes against Syrian government forces on the sidelines of the conflict between those forces and the Druze population of Sweida in southern Syria, in order "to protect the Druze population," according to Israeli officials. On Wednesday, the Israeli bombings reached the vicinity of the presidential palace and the Defense Ministry in Damascus. Israeli strikes are also almost daily in Lebanon, notably in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa.

On another occasion, Aoun had expressed Lebanon's support for Syria's unity, its civil peace and the security of its territory and population in all its diversity.

Salam statement

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam also denounced "the Israeli strikes on Damascus, particularly on the headquarters of the Defense Ministry and in the vicinity of the presidential palace." In a statement, he said that this was "a clear violation of Syrian sovereignty and the most basic rules of international law."

He added, "The principle of violating sovereignty cannot be accepted, nor messages sent through the use of firepower. The international community must assume its responsibilities and put an end to these aggressions."