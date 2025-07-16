Israel redeploying troops from Gaza to Syrian frontier: Military official

An Israeli military official said on Wednesday that some troops stationed in the Gaza Strip were to be redeployed to the area of the frontier with Syria, where Israel has struck, claiming to defend the Druze minority.
The military official told reporters during a briefing that some soldiers were "preparing to be deployed on our northern border with Syria" from Gaza, where Israel has been fighting Hamas militants since the Palestinian group's October 2023 attack.
