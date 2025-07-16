US envoy for Syria urges all parties to 'step back'

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack on Wednesday called on all parties to "step back" and engage in dialogue toward a cease-fire in Syria, following clashes involving the Druze community in the south of the country and Israeli strikes on Damascus.

"We unequivocally condemn the violence against civilians in Sweida [a southern city with a Druze majority]. All parties must step back and commit to constructive dialogue that leads to a lasting cease-fire," the U.S. envoy for Syria wrote on his X account.

This statement comes after Israel warned Syrian authorities against any attacks targeting the Druze. The Druze are an esoteric minority sect originating from Islam, and they are also present in Israel. The Israeli army launched strikes on Syrian army headquarters in Damascus.