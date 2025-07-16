Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SYRIA

1 killed, 18 wounded in Israeli strikes on Damascus: Syria's health ministry 


AFP / 16 July 2025 17:11

Smoke rises after Israeli strikes on the Syrian Defense Ministry in Damascus, according to Al Jazeera TV, in Damascus, Syria, July 16, 2025. (Credit: Khalil Ashawi/Reuters)

Israeli strikes on Damascus, which targeted Syrian army headquarters on Wednesday, left one dead and 18 wounded, announced the Syrian Health Ministry.

The violent strikes destroyed a wing of the four-story building, adjacent to the Defense Ministry, AFP journalists observed. The famous Umayyad Square, which overlooks the complex, was empty except for ambulances and military vehicles.

