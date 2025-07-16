1 killed, 18 wounded in Israeli strikes on Damascus: Syria's health ministry 

Israeli strikes on Damascus, which targeted Syrian army headquarters on Wednesday, left one dead and 18 wounded, announced the Syrian Health Ministry.
The violent strikes destroyed a wing of the four-story building, adjacent to the Defense Ministry, AFP journalists observed. The famous Umayyad Square, which overlooks the complex, was empty except for ambulances and military vehicles.
