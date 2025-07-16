Israel army says struck 'military target' in area of Syrian presidential palace

Israel's army said it struck a "military target" in the area of Syria's presidential palace in Damascus on Wednesday, after earlier announcing it had hit the military headquarters in the capital.
The Israeli military "continues to strike military targets belonging to the Syrian regime in Damascus," an army statement said. "A military target in the area of the Syrian regime's presidential palace in Damascus was struck," it added.
Israel's army said it struck a "military target" in the area of Syria's presidential palace in Damascus on Wednesday, after earlier announcing it had hit the military headquarters in the capital.
The Israeli military "continues to strike military targets belonging to the Syrian regime in Damascus," an army statement said. "A military target in the area of the Syrian regime's presidential palace in Damascus was struck," it added.