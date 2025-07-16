Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SYRIA

Israel army says struck 'military target' in area of Syrian presidential palace


AFP / 16 July 2025 17:06

Smoke billows after Israeli strikes near the Syrian army headquarters and Defense Ministry in Damascus, July 16, 2025. (Credit: Rami al-Sayed/AFP)

Israel's army said it struck a "military target" in the area of Syria's presidential palace in Damascus on Wednesday, after earlier announcing it had hit the military headquarters in the capital.

The Israeli military "continues to strike military targets belonging to the Syrian regime in Damascus," an army statement said. "A military target in the area of the Syrian regime's presidential palace in Damascus was struck," it added.


