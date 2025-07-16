Hamas says Israel wants to keep military control of Gaza

Hamas accused Israel on Wednesday of wanting to retain military control of the Gaza Strip, and denied Israeli media claims of progress in cease-fire talks.

The indirect negotiations in the Qatari capital Doha are now in their second week, with the future presence of Israeli troops in the Palestinian territory a key issue.

The militant group wants a full withdrawal and last week rejected an Israeli proposal which it said would have kept troops in more than 40 percent of Gaza.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan on Wednesday quoted a foreign official it did not identify as saying that work was ongoing to revise Israeli pullback maps.

But Bassem Naim, a member of Hamas's political bureau, told AFP: "[Israel] has not yet delivered any new or revised maps regarding military withdrawals from the Gaza Strip.

"The entire Gaza Strip is currently under the military control of [Israel]. What is happening on the ground confirms [Israel's] intentions and plans to maintain and prolong military control within the Gaza Strip for the long term.

"It also confirms the occupation's unwillingness to withdraw from the Strip or to stop the war, contrary to what the occupation claims in the ongoing negotiations in Doha and contrary to what it tells the mediators."

Israel, which wants Hamas neutralized as a fighting force, has accused the group of inflexibility but, on Tuesday, mediator Qatar said there was "no stalemate" and no set timeframe for the talks.