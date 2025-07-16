Turkey says Israeli strikes on Damascus aim to sabotage peace

Israeli air strikes on Damascus, targeting the Syrian military headquarters, defense ministry, and areas around it — aim to sabotage Syria's efforts to establish peace and security, Turkey's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
The ministry said Syria had a historic opportunity to live in peace and integrate into the world after the toppling Bashar al-Assad, the former president, in December.
