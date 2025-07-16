Zeid Hamdan, the pope of the underground in the Avignon spotlight

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google At the Palais des Papes in Avignon, the audience swayed between enthusiastic shouts, showers of applause and silent restraint at the end of the Um Kalthoum evening staged by Zeid Hamdan. Cries of "Brilliant!" and "He missed the mark this time" could be heard. In front of a crowd mixing Avignon fans and many professionals from the cultural industry, Hamdan undertook an extremely risky task: remixing the cult hits of the legendary Um Kalthoum, Star of the East, combining several productions, seven stars from the Arab scene, four oriental musicians and a Western drummer. Many eclectic elements gather around the name of an icon, and it can be said that the communion succeeded, despite differing opinions on the various performances.This celebration of the 50th anniversary of the diva's passing, in partnership with the...

