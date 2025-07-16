Zeid Hamdan, the pope of the underground in the Avignon spotlight
On the grand stage of the Palais des Papes, the Lebanese musician, producer and composer dared the unthinkable: to reinvent Um Kalthoum in an electro style, invoking the memory of an icon to create a musical and political manifesto.
On the stage of the Palais des Papes in Avignon, the tribute to Um Kalthoum orchestrated by Zeid Hamdan. (Credit: Mathieu Foucher)
At the Palais des Papes in Avignon, the audience swayed between enthusiastic shouts, showers of applause and silent restraint at the end of the Um Kalthoum evening staged by Zeid Hamdan. Cries of "Brilliant!" and "He missed the mark this time" could be heard. In front of a crowd mixing Avignon fans and many professionals from the cultural industry, Hamdan undertook an extremely risky task: remixing the cult hits of the legendary Um Kalthoum, Star of the East, combining several productions, seven stars from the Arab scene, four oriental musicians and a Western drummer. Many eclectic elements gather around the name of an icon, and it can be said that the communion succeeded, despite differing opinions on the various performances.This celebration of the 50th anniversary of the diva's passing, in partnership with the...
