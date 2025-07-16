French baccalaureate: 99.5% pass rate in Lebanon

Students during an official exam in Lebanon. (Credit: Marc Fayad/Archives L’Orient-Le Jour)
Lebanese high school seniors marked a 99.5 percent pass rate — up 0.7 points from last year’s 98.8 percent — in this year's French baccalaureate exams, according to Sabine Sciortino, director of the Institut français du Liban.Breaking down the results:4.48 percent earned a "excellent" distinction with jury honors (an average of 18/20 or higher),21.24 percent received "very good" (between 16 and 18),30.42 percent earned "good" (between 14 and 16),27.93 percent scored "assez bien" (quite well) (between 12 and 14),and 15.43 percent passed without honors (between 10 and 12).Only 16 students failed the exam after the retake session.The 3,258 candidates came from 41 accredited schools, 13 in the process of accreditation, and 9 non-contract institutions. Five others took the exam independently. The...
