Hezbollah calls Israel east Lebanon strike 'major escalation'

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah condemned an Israeli air strike that killed 12 people in the Bekaa Valley on Tuesday, as a "major escalation."
In a statement, the group said Israel's attack "constitutes a major escalation in the context of the ongoing aggression against Lebanon and its people." It called on Lebanese authorities to "take serious, immediate, and decisive action" to uphold a November cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah.
Lebanese militant group Hezbollah condemned an Israeli air strike that killed 12 people in the Bekaa Valley on Tuesday, as a "major escalation."
In a statement, the group said Israel's attack "constitutes a major escalation in the context of the ongoing aggression against Lebanon and its people." It called on Lebanese authorities to "take serious, immediate, and decisive action" to uphold a November cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah.