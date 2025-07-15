Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
LEBANON

Hezbollah calls Israel east Lebanon strike 'major escalation'


AFP / 15 July 2025 19:20

A Hezbollah flag planted on the ruins of a building bombed by Israel in Hermel, Bekaa, November 2024. (Credit: Mohammad Yassine/L'Orient-Le Jour)

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah condemned an Israeli air strike that killed 12 people in the Bekaa Valley on Tuesday, as a "major escalation."

In a statement, the group said Israel's attack "constitutes a major escalation in the context of the ongoing aggression against Lebanon and its people." It called on Lebanese authorities to "take serious, immediate, and decisive action" to uphold a November cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah.

