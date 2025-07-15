Tuk-tuk drivers fear losing their livelihoods amid work ban

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google In the Bekaa, Abou Jean, a Zahle tuk-tuk driver with four years of taxi service under his belt, now sets off for work in his small three-wheeler with a knot of fear in his stomach. The Interior Ministry banned the use of rickshaws as taxis last week, citing safety and regulatory concerns, and received criticism for disproportionately targeting low-income communities."There are checkpoints everywhere to stop us from circulating," Abou Jean says. "We try to avoid them." Mirvat, a 77-year-old tuk-tuk driver in Batroun, says she now only works at night to avoid inspections. But business is slow after sundown. "Only working in the evening doesn’t let me make a living," she says. "I barely get by."Tuk-tuks first appeared in Lebanon during the 2019 economic collapse and have been gradually adopted as an...

