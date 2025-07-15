Tuk-tuk drivers fear losing their livelihoods amid work ban

Tuk-tuks parked on a street in Bar Elias, in the Bekaa, in September 2021. (Credit: João Sousa/L’Orient Today)
In the Bekaa, Abou Jean, a Zahle tuk-tuk driver with four years of taxi service under his belt, now sets off for work in his small three-wheeler with a knot of fear in his stomach. The Interior Ministry banned the use of rickshaws as taxis last week, citing safety and regulatory concerns, and received criticism for disproportionately targeting low-income communities."There are checkpoints everywhere to stop us from circulating," Abou Jean says. "We try to avoid them." Mirvat, a 77-year-old tuk-tuk driver in Batroun, says she now only works at night to avoid inspections. But business is slow after sundown. "Only working in the evening doesn’t let me make a living," she says. "I barely get by."Tuk-tuks first appeared in Lebanon during the 2019 economic collapse and have been gradually adopted as an...
